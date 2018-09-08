Ajit Doval remarks show arrogance of power: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has said that the statement of India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, on Kashmir’s separate Constitution being an aberration shows the arrogance of power.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing people at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, said, “The statement of Ajit Doval challenging every law and constitutional provisions enshrined in Indian Constitution, till the matter of Jammu and Kashmir was to be decided by its people through referendum, by calling them aberrations that had to be done away with, shows arrogance and a complete disregard for historical facts and ground realities about Kashmir.”

He said, “Jammu and Kashmir’s disputed status and the will of its people are being held by forcible control through military power.”—KMS