Ajay Rohera wanted to score 300 runs

Ajay Rohera, who set a new record on his debut First Class match for Madhya Pradesh against Hyderabad at the Holkar Stadium (Indore) was confidant of scoring 300 runs in the innings.

The 21-year-old opener remained unbeaten with 267 runs but did break Amol Mazumdar’s highest runs in a debut First Class match record of 260 runs (Mumbai versus Haryana, 1994).

“He was keen to score another 33 runs and was even signalling to his captain (Naman Ojha) to delay the declaration by another 4-5 overs. But the captain was justified and kept the team interest more than the individual milestone”, Ajay’s father, Raj Kumar Rohera, speaking from the ground said exclusively.

“The way he was batting, we were confidant he would have scored 300 to-day”.

Several members of Rohera family came from Dewas to Indore (40 km) to watch the match.

“When he was chosen to play for MP, we have come in large numbers because he is the first player since 1978 that is representing the State at this level”, his childhood coach, Arun Raghuvanshi, speaking exclusively, said.

“His record is more significant because he is a wicket-keeper batsman and not the batsman wicket keeper. Once he was disappointed and came in depression when he was not allowed to keep wickets in a domestic match for Ujjain against Gwalior”, the coach says.

“His passion is to play cricket and therefore did not complete his studies in Commerce faculty after passing 12th exams”.

“He has not even joined his father’s ice-cream factory business”, the coach further added. “He is working very hard. When he was on 255 overnight, we had not the slightest doubt about the new record in store”, the father added.

Ajay Rohera is brought up in a joint family. His uncle (Shankar Rohera) had brought him to Mumbai to be a part of child modelling some 10 years ago.

