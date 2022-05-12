Ajax wrapped up the Eredivisie title to give a perfect farewell to Erik ten Hag.

ten Hag has been confirmed as the new manager of Manchester United replacing Ralf Rangnick in the role.

Ajax, needing only a point in their two remaining games hammered Heerenveen 5-0 to seal the title.

Strikes from Nicolas Tagliafico, Steven Berghuis, and a Sebastien Haller all inside the opening 38 minutes, sealed the victory for Ajax, before Brian Brobbey and Edson Alvarez added two more late on.

The title extends their record number of domestic triumphs to 36.

The move to 82 points from 33 games, four clear of second-placed PSV Eindhoven with one more round of fixtures to be played.

Ten Hag has now claimed his third Eredivisie title at the Dutch giants after taking over the club five years ago.

The 52-year-old joined Ajax in December 2017 and continued to add silverware for the club winning the league and cup double in 2019 and 2021.

His greatest accomplishment in Europe was reaching the Champions League semifinals in 2019 after knocking out Real Madrid and Juventus along the way.

Ten Hag’s title win represents the club’s only silverware of the season after Ajax lost to PSV in the Super Cup at the start of the campaign before slipping to defeat against the same team in the Dutch Cup final last month.

It was a fitting sendoff for Ten Hag, who may have to wait a while for another trophy as he looks to get Manchester United back on track.

The Dutchman after signing a three-year deal at Old Trafford is United’s fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all failed to contribute significantly to United’s legacy which the Dutchman has been tasked to transmute.