Ajax have reportedly turned their attention towards bringing Hakim Ziyech back to the club with Antony expected to be sold to Manchester United in the coming days.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to United since the beginning of the transfer window but nothing has materialised due to Ajax’s demand for a bloated fee. But after a series of poor results, the Red Devils have acquiesced and are ready to go back to the negotiating table with an improved offer.

United recently signed Casemiro from Real Madrid after their manager ten Hag complained of not having enough players capable of following his style of football. Antony played for ten Hag at Ajax and is expected to seamlessly fit in at Manchester United.

According to a report from Mike Verweij from Dutch Newspaper, The Telegraaf: Ajax want 100 million euros for the Brazilian Forward as they would only receive 83.2 million euros due to Sao Paulo owning 20 per cent of the player’s sporting rights.

Meanwhile, the Dutch champions are reportedly negotiating a deal to bring Chelsea’s winger Hakim Ziyech back to the club. The Moroccan has fallen down the pecking order after the arrival of Raheem Sterling and has failed to establish himself as a regular player in Thomas Tuchel’s team.

Ziyech plays on the same right-wing position as Antony and represented the Dutch club from 2016 to 2020 before moving to London.