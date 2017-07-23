Aizaz invites US firms to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan

Washington

Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry has invited the US multinational firms to explore the countless investment opportunities in Pakistan by taking advantage of favourable investment climate.

He was talking to the representatives of the US multinational firms during a luncheon reception hosted in his honor by the Potomac Exchange, Washington DC.

Ambassador Chaudhry briefed the participants about the tremendous economic turnaround witnessed by Pakistan in recent years. All the economic indicators are projecting upward trend in various sectors of the economy, he added.

Ambassador Chaudhry stated that the security situation in Pakistan has improved considerably. As a result of Pakistan’s counter terrorism operations, without any discrimination, the terrorists are on the run and their infrastructure dismantled. The improved security situation is having a dynamic effect on our economy and Pakistan is attracting foreign investment from all over the world.

Ambassador Chaudhry also narrated the salient features of Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and said that CPEC would benefit not only Pakistan but also the entire region. In an era of changing economic alignments, regional connectivity is the key to progress & prosperity, he added.

Ambassador Chaudhry underscored the need for bringing the US travel advisory in consonance with the positive reality of today’s Pakistan.

In the follow up discussion, participants asked a number of questions focusing on different sectors of the Pakistan’s economy and the investment opportunities available to foreign investors.

President of the Potomac Exchange, Mrs. Katherine Moss, thanked the Ambassador for his participation and stated that the business community was delighted to know about the improvement in the economic and security situation in Pakistan, and that the members were looking forward to benefitting from new investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The Potomac Exchange is a Washington, DC based business forum, which facilitates meaningful dialogue between US businesses and foreign missions in the United States. Its members are some of the largest multinational companies of the US, including Aetna, 3M, Bank of America, BMW Group, Boston Scientific, Kodak, Fluour, General Mills, Google, Lockheed Martin, McGuire Woods, Oracle, Pernod Ricard USA, TE Connectivity, Coca Cola and Viacom. Senior executives from these companies attended the lunch.—INP