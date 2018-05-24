Aizaz for significance of tolerance, interfaith harmony for a vibrant, tolerant Pakistan

WASHINGTON : To share the blessings of Ramazan and promote interfaith harmony, peace and cooperation, the Embassy of Pakistan hosted an Interfaith Iftar Dinner at the Chancery.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressmen Andre Carson, and Assistant Secretary of State Ms. Alice Wells were also in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, eminent representatives of Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist and Sikh religions emphasized the importance of interfaith harmony and tolerance. The leaders of faith prayed in their languages for world peace and highlighted the commonalities present in their religions which serve to foster harmony, love and humanity in the world.

These leaders included Ms. Jo Reed, Reverend David Milam, Mr. Nanak Lahori, Mr. Walter Ruby, Mr. Albert Sabir and Dr. Rajwant Singh.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry in his remarks underscored that peace, love and tolerance are the essence of all faiths in the world. Quoting from Surah Asr of the Holy Quran, he reflected on the verses which promotes commitment to a right cause, standing up for it and patiently pursuing it in the face of adversity.

The Ambassador emphasized the significance of tolerance and interfaith harmony for a vibrant, tolerant and pluralistic Pakistan. Congressman Andre Carson in his remarks said that Ramadan is a month of introspection, tolerance and restraint, which should guide us in our lives.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, while reflecting on the recent school shooting incident in Santa Fe, Texas emphasized the need for tolerance, charity and peace. She resolved to work on the Hill for further deepening of the linkages between Pakistan and the US through diplomacy and mutual cooperation.

At the event, a moment of silence was observed for deceased Pakistani student Ms. Sabika Sheikh, and other victims of shooting in Santa Fe High School, Texas. The guests at the event, coming from different faiths and walks of life including Americans government officials, commended the Embassy for providing speakers of different faiths a platform to share the message of common values of humanity.