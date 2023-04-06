Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly set to appoint former cricket Aizaz Cheema as coach of the Pakistan Shaheens for their upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

Abdul Rahman was set to take up the role before being tasked with overseeing the national team’s preparation for the New Zealand series due to the late arrival of Pakistan’s new coaching staff.

Rahman will continue to serve as an assistant even after Grant Bradburn reaches Pakistan.

Taking up the reins of Pakistan Shaheens will be the first real coaching test for Aizaz Cheema.

The 42-year-old has previously served in minor coaching roles including in the Pakistan Junior League, but guiding a team with current and future internationals is a whole other beast.

Cheema, on paper, appears well-equipped to deal with the job after owning Level 2 coaching badges from England and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The former fast bowler represented Pakistan in 26 matches, picking up 51 wickets in total. He is perhaps best remembered for delivering Pakistan the 2012 Asia Cup.

Pakistan Shaheens will tour Zimbabwe for two four-day matches beginning on the 3rd of May and six 50-over matches beginning on the 17th of May.

Imran Butt (captain) (Lahore), Hussain Talat (vice-captain) (Lahore), Aamir Jamal (Islamabad), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Quetta), Haseebullah (Quetta), Kamran Ghulam (Peshawar), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi), Mir Hamza (Karachi), Mohammad Huraira (Sialkot), Mubasir Khan (Islamabad), Muhammad Umar (Karachi), Omair Bin Yousuf (Karachi), Qasim Akram (Lahore), Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper) (Islamabad), Sahibzada Farhan (Peshawar) and Shahnawaz Dahani (Larkana). Asif Mehmood (Hyderabad), Athar Mehmood (Gujranwala), Saad Khan (Hyderabad) and Waqar Ahmad (Peshawar) are part of the squad.