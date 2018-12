Aiwan-e-Sadr will be opened its door for public today (December 8) from 9.00 A.M to 04.00 P.M.

According to President Office the entry to the Presidency will be allowed from the National Assembly Gate, Radio Pakistan reported. All the Journalists and cameramen willing to cover the event have been directed to bring their media cards and CNICs with them.—APP







