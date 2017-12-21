Aiwan-e-Quaid becoming hub of patriotic activities, national seminars

Rich tributes paid to Zahid Malik

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday, paying tributes to the founder Chairman of the NPC late Zahid Malik, said Mr Malik’s dream is realized as we can see more and more people especially the youths realizing the value of freedom and Ideology of Pakistan.

Pointing towards the large number of participants who had come to attend the opening ceremony of the photographic exhibition in connection with Quaid-i-Azam’s birth anniversary at Aiwan-e-Quaid, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the small plant has now turned into a strong tree and Aiwan-e-Quaid has become a centre of patriotic activities like lectures, seminars and debates on constructive topics.

She lauded NPC for promoting Pakistan and patriotism among the youth in line with Zahid Malik’s life-long passion.

NPC is taking forward Zahid Malik’s vision with dedication and the current week-long celebrations of Quaid-i-Azam’s 141st Birth Anniversary is a testimony to that fact.

Aiwan-e-Quaid not only organizes celebratory programmes on Pakistan Movement’s leaders, it also hosts sessions and roundtable conferences on issues of national importance. Recognizing youths’ talent through annual talent show in which medals are given to the exceptionally talented youths as well as the grown-up belonging to various fields of life is also a major highlight of the NPC’s yearly calendar.