Aitzaz slams Maryam

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan on Tuesday questioned as to how Maryam Nawaz has formed the notion that her father is being talked about whenever someone passes a statement about a thief. Talking to media in Lahore, he claimed that Maryam is certain that whenever a thief or a dacoit is being challenged, it implies her father is being talked about. The PPP leader further added that the Indian chief justice has also asked the question as to how a thief can be a party president, but Rahul Gandhi or Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have never said that we are being termed thieves.