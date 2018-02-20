Aitzaz criticizes PM for campaign against judiciary

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Aitezaz Ahsan on Tuesday assailed PM Abbasi for becoming part of the abusive campaign against state institutions launched by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif since disqualification.

The PPP senator talking to media persons outside Islamabad High Court said that the PML-N has become an ‘abusive brigade’ in Nawaz’s leadership.

He further said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, otherwise an agreeable person, has also become a part of that deplorable campaign. He remarked that Nawaz and Maryam had done away with their ‘relatives’, of which, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was one.

He advised the PM not to become party to the Nawaz’s efforts to malign state institutions which he has sworn to protect.

Aitzaz said that the vote bank of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is with Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and that is why the entire leadership of the party is backing the ousted prime minister..

He questioned that how Maryam Nawaz knew that whenever the court would utter words thieves, it would be Nawaz Sharif.

Aitzaz Ahsan also referred to Indian Supreme Court’s recent question whether a thief could become political party head and pointed out that neither Modi nor Rahul Gandhi protested against SC’s statement.

Orignally published by INP