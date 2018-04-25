Aitzaz Ahsan denies rumours about leaving PPP

KARACHI : The senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party, Aitzaz Ahsan has denied the media reports about leaving his party.

While talking to media, the PPP’s bigwig said that rumours were swirling around that he was going to ditch his party, but, clarified that Peoples Party was his family and how could he leave that.

The renowned lawyer asserted that it was not good to leave the party at this age, adding that he was sincere with Bhutto’s party.

The 72-years-old politician said that he had no twitter account and social media reports about his next political move were baseless.

“I will disclose my official account, once I join social media,” he asserted.

Talking about former interior minister Ch Nisar, Aitzaz said that he had no advice for the PML-N leader as he had to take his decision himself.

It will be a great loss for PML-N if Ch Nisar leaves the party, said Aitzaz Ahsan.

Ch Nisar had been critical of party policies, after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif and there have been multiple reports about him, joining Imran led PTI, but, the lawmaker has yet to decide his future strategy as general elections are nearing.

Orignally published by INP