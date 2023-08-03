LAHORE – Amna Imran, who is famously known as for being Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai’s doppelganger, opened up her future plans as she is receiving offers for stepping into showbiz industry.

Born in America to a multi-cultural couple. Her maternal roots are from Afghanistan and paternally she is Punjabi with links to India and Pakistan. She is a doctorate student and pursuing his journey to becoming a primary care provider/doctor..

A perfect combination of beauty with brains, Amna Imran has been served as United Nation’s Global Peace Ambassador (ECOSOC) since June 19, 2021.

She uses her social media presence in promoting education, assisting the less fortunate/poor regardless of background, skin color, status, helping humanity worldwide via various efforts, and encouraging love, unity, and peace globally.

In an interview with Social Diary, Amna shared how she hit the popularity around the world. She said it all happened suddenly as one day, “I received an overwhelming number of messages and calls from around the world, saying that I have gone viral for resembling young Aishwarya Rai, or rather, she resembles me!”

“My family and friends were delighted by this unexpected recognition, and also knowing I have my own personality as well,” she added.

Speaking about his ongoing engagements, she said: “My experiences include training nurses in various dialysis clinics and working in the medical intensive care unit. I’m passionate about serving locally and internationally as a primary care provider in the future”.

She said she have been appointed as a United Nations Global Peace Ambassador, representing the USA, UK, Pakistan, and India, all thanks to my background and viral recognition. “I embrace this role with a sense of responsibility to promote peace and love regardless of people’s differences,” she added.

Amna revealed that she first noticed a striking resemblance between her and the actress on the screen through the mirror while combing her long hair on one day. “Out of love, my loved ones fondly call me “Nandini” from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”.

When asked any media or fashion opportunities come his way, she said: “As my popularity grows, I’ve been offered various opportunities in top industries with acting, fashion, film, dramas, and I’m excited to share surprises with everyone in the future, God willing!”