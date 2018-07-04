Aishwarya Rai Bachchan proves she can truly hold a tune in throwback video

Superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan needs no introduction. Suffice it to say that the actor and former Miss World is a global icon, having made a mark with her breath-taking beauty, stunning red carpet looks and blockbuster movies.

But despite being so famous, few people know of Aishwarya’s secret talent for singing.

An old video of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor singing has recently emerged and left us in awe. The 1998 clip, from an episode of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai shows its host, late actor Farooq Sheikh, asking Aishwarya to sing a few lines after her co-actor Chandrachur Singh tells the audience that she has a hidden talent

Incredibly nervous, she begins singing and immediately impresses the audience with her melodious voice. She breaks into giggles many times as she sings a rendition of Meri Saanson Mein Basa Hai from film Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya.

