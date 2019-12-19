Aisha takes charge as FO Spokesperson

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Aisha Farooqui on Thursday took charge as the spokesperson of the foreign ministry. She has replaced Dr Muhammad Faisal, who has been appointed as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany.

The new spokesperson is a career diplomat who joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1994. Before taking charge of her new responsibilities, she had been serving as consulate general of Pakistan in Houston, United States.

She has served in important capitals including London, Cairo and Ankara in her career so far.

“She has also contributed towards policymaking at important political desks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad,” according to her bio shared by the Foreign Office.