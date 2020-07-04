Aisha Khan likes role of Hayme Hatun in Dirilis: Ertugrul

Former Pakistani actress Aisha Khan has revealed that she likes the character of Hayme Hatun, the mother of Ertugrul in Turkish historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi and that she is currently watching its season 2.

Aisha said “Hyme Ana is by far our favourite character from Ertugrul.”

The actress also wrote, “On season 2 of Ertugrul. The MR and i are completely hooked – What an amazing representation of Islamic culture, values and history.”