Aisam ul Haq in final of ATP Hall of Fame Tennis C’ships

Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam ul Haq, along with his partner Rajeev Ram of USA, has qualified for the final of ATP Hall of Fame Tennis Championships in New Port. The top seed of the tournament, Pak American duo faced third seed India-Australia pair of Leander Paes and Sam Groth in the nail biting semi final. Aisam and Rajeev could win only four games in first set of the match but came back strongly in the second set, saving multiple match points with score of 7-6 to take the game into super tie breaker. The Pak-US duo continued their battle in the thrilling super tie breaker to win it 11/9 and qualify for the final where they will meet Australian pair of Matt Reid and John Smith.

Aisam and Ram were outplayed in the opening set of the match, losing 6-4 before bouncing back with a 7-6 triumph in the second to level the tie.

The third set was just as tight as the two duos traded blows with neither ready to relent until Aisam and co finally got the elusive break, wrapping up the set 11-9 and the match two sets to one.

Aisam wins Barcelona Open Earlier, 37-year-old Aisam and Ram had defeated Mexico’s Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela and Spain’s Adrian Menendez-Maceiras 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-finals.

Aisam has bagged four titles this year already, including last month's Antalya Open with Robert Lindstedt, and is gunning for a fifth one in the ongoing tournament.