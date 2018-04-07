Aisam retires hurt in Davis Cup match against Uzbekistan

Islamabad

Pakistan tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has retired hurt in the first match of Davis Cup Asia/Oceanic tie against Uzbekistan.

Aisam retired hurt in the second set after he injured his right thumb. He was playing against Denis Istomin, trailing 7-6, 4-1 in the second set, before the game was called to a halt.

The match was forfeited in favour of Uzbekistan after Aisam retired hurt.

The second match of the day will be played between Pakistan’s No 1 Aqeel Khan and Uzbekistan’s No 2 Sanjar Fayziev.

In an interview, former Pakistani tennis player Saeed Hai urged the players to show belief in their abilities and win games.

“To win in any sport self-belief is the most important quality,” he said.

“I know that Uzbekistan is a strong team but I am also confident that if our players show belief in their abilities then they can win this match”.

“The second most important aspect for you is to have to a solid strategy and the guts to execute it on the court and perhaps more importantly you should have plan B if your strategy fails,” he added.

Pakistan will be taking on second seed Uzbekistan in the Asia-Oceania Group I of David Cup in Islamabad on April 6 and 7.