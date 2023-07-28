Pakistan’s third private airline AirSial has announced walk-in interviews for cabin crew vacancies for their A320/A330 fleet.

The job openings at AirSial are only available in Lahore and Islamabad, as the airline is looking for candidates for members who attend to passengers during flights.

Aspiring applicants need to apply for the cabin crew position before the deadline of August 3.

How to apply for AirSial Cabin Crew jobs

To apply for the cabin crew jobs, interested candidates can apply at http://airsial.com/careers

For Islamabad, interviews will be held on August 6, 2023 (Sunday) at the Best Western Hotel (6 Club Rd, near Rawal Dam Interchange, Shakar Parian, Islamabad from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

For Lahore, the walk-in interviews will be conducted on August 5, 2023 (Saturday) between 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Royal Swiss Hotel near Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Who can apply for Cabin Crew Jobs

Academics: Intermediate / A-Level

Gender: Female

Age: 18 to 25

Height: Minimum 5’3″

Weight: As per BMI

Prerequisites

Valid ID Card

Resume/Portfolio

Photocopy of Intermediate Certificate or Equivalent

2 Passport Size Photographs

Skills Needed