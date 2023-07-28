Pakistan’s third private airline AirSial has announced walk-in interviews for cabin crew vacancies for their A320/A330 fleet.
The job openings at AirSial are only available in Lahore and Islamabad, as the airline is looking for candidates for members who attend to passengers during flights.
Aspiring applicants need to apply for the cabin crew position before the deadline of August 3.
How to apply for AirSial Cabin Crew jobs
To apply for the cabin crew jobs, interested candidates can apply at http://airsial.com/careers
For Islamabad, interviews will be held on August 6, 2023 (Sunday) at the Best Western Hotel (6 Club Rd, near Rawal Dam Interchange, Shakar Parian, Islamabad from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
For Lahore, the walk-in interviews will be conducted on August 5, 2023 (Saturday) between 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Royal Swiss Hotel near Allama Iqbal International Airport.
We are Hiring!
Position: LCC & CC Experienced A320/A330
Base Station: Lahore and Islamabad
Last date: 3rd August, 2023
Apply here –> https://t.co/DIAIMOKbW3#flightservices #leadingcabincrew #cabincrew #a320 #a330 #august2023 #airsialjobs #flysafe #flyairsial pic.twitter.com/hXuG4O09vs
— AirSial (@airsial) July 27, 2023
Who can apply for Cabin Crew Jobs
- Academics: Intermediate / A-Level
- Gender: Female
- Age: 18 to 25
- Height: Minimum 5’3″
- Weight: As per BMI
Prerequisites
- Valid ID Card
- Resume/Portfolio
- Photocopy of Intermediate Certificate or Equivalent
- 2 Passport Size Photographs
Skills Needed
- Stress Management
- Strong Communication Skills (English and Urdu)
- Interpersonal Skills
- Time Management