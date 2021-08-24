Airbnb offers free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees after Taliban takeover

Airbnb Tuesday launched an initiative for housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free, said company’s CEO Brian Chesky.

“Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free,” Chesky wrote on Twitter.

“The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up,” he added, calling on other business leaders to do the same.

“While we will be paying for these stays, we could not do this without the generosity of our Hosts,” he said.

Airbnb is working closely with NGOs and partner organisation on the ground to support the most pressing needs, he said.

If you’re willing to host a refugee family, reach out and I’ll connect you with the right people here to make it happen! — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 24, 2021

A mass evacuation from Afghanistan started soon after the Taliban took control of the country by ousting former president Ashraf Ghani’s government.

Earlier in the day, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that they will not agree to extension in US evacuations from the country.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/uk-lawmakers-condemn-johnson-biden-over-afghanistan/