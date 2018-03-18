Airbnb gains a foothold in UAE market

Dubai

Despite a significant delay in its arrival caused by legal uncertainty, Airbnb is finally gaining a foothold in the UAE market, emboldened by regulators who are now keen to promote Airbnb’s offering of apartments and villas to a more youthful, intrepid audience.

“Policymakers in the region are increasingly recognising the added value of Airbnb in growing and diversifying tourism sustainably,” Airbnb’s general manager for the Middle East and Africa, Hadi Moussa said.

The San Francisco-based start-up was founded in 2008 to allow homeowners to rent their entire house, or just a room, for a nightly fee, circumventing hotels and allowing travellers to get a more authentic, on-the-ground experience of their destination.

It was not until 2016 that Airbnb was officially sanctioned by the Dubai Tourism authority, ending years of ambiguity.

Ras Al Khaimah followed suite in January 2018, signing an agreement with Airbnb to promote “new rules and responsible home sharing,” seen as the last hurdle to a full-scale launch in the emirate.

Users looking to rent their properties in Dubai or Ras Al Khaimah are still required to register with the relevant tourism authorities and gain a permit, a process much more rigorous than elsewhere in the world.

Nonetheless, these agreements represent a new dawn for relations between the $31 billion company, the second most valuable start-up in the US behind Uber, and the UAE’s tourism authorities. Not all the emirates have agreements however. —Agencies