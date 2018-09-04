Air University VC urges newcomers to adapt themselves to challenges of digital age

Zubair Qureshi

Vice Chancellor of Air University, AVM (R) Faaiz Amir has urged students to prepare themselves to cope with challenges in the digital age.

He was addressing the Orientation ceremony, organized by Air University, to welcome more than 1500 newly-enrolled in various undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

While exchanging his views with students, AVM Faaiz Amir expressed his strong belief about their stay at the Air University being the golden period of their lives. He also advised them to try their best to excel in whatsoever field of study they have opted for along with trying to contribute to the society in progressive and positive ways.

“We must do our best to ensure the betterment of our beloved country,” he said, adding that patience and consistency can play pivotal role for achieving desired goals. The Vice Chancellor also emphasized on the importance of time management.

On the occasion, CEO of Nayatel Wahaj-ul-Siraj also spoke to the students and shared with them the days when he used to be a student. He urged the participants to adopt positive approach towards tackling challenges in life.

“Every one of us has to face hurdles in life but only those who believe in hard work are able to overcome,” he said.

Nayatel chief also appreciated the Air University for contributing effectively to Pakistan’s employment sector by molding highly intellectual minds.

In order to give an accurate description of the students ‘Life at AU campus,’ some notable alumnus of the university were also invited.

Director Exams briefed the new students about the policies and regulations of the Exams Department. He, like everyone else, also welcomed the students and expressed his extreme trust in their abilities. The parents present at the event were given a full opportunity to get all their queries about the university life and other issues.

Further, the participants were briefed about the co- and extra-curricular activities arranged periodically in the university. This section of the event comprised of the brief intros of various societies, councils, and clubs working in the university.

The council members of each society introduced the vision of their respective society and the contributions they have made to the campus life over years. These societies include Air Media Club, Thespian Society, Cultural Society, Music society, Writers’ Club, Shaoor Society, and many others.

New students were also given a chance to enjoy different activities arranged by the university’s societies at their specified stalls. There were also the registration desks of each society for the new students to become a part of any society they feel interested in.

