Air University to conduct Open House

Staff Reporter

Air University has announced to conduct annual Open House on 8th May, Tuesday at Main Campus, Islamabad. In a statement issued, the event will be featured with the industry meet up and range of technological & engineering projects exhibition of graduating students of Air University. The house shall be open for projects exhibition from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm though, the final round of the exhibited projects along with the Chief Guest shall be made at 2:00 pm, followed by the prize distribution ceremony and lunch.

On the occasion, Air University students will demonstrate their talent in the areas of information technology, robotics & industrial automation, healthcare, power sector, energy sector, telecom sector, electronics industry etc.

“It is hoped that industry presence in the event would strengthen industry-academia partnership for bridging the gap between education and economy,” the statement further said, adding that the Open House would also help to explore joint opportunities to design low-cost business and industrial solutions for local industry.