Air University to celebrate Students’ Week

Air University will celebrate annual Students’ Week from Monday to provide a platform to students for exhibiting their potential in different sports activities. Vice Chancellor AVM (r) Faaiz Amir will be chief guest of the event, said a news release. Vice Chancellor in his message to students said objective of the event was to encourage the students to actively participate in competitions. He also urged the students to showcase sportsmanship spirit during the event.

The purpose for celebrating students’ week is to provide a platform to students for exhibiting their potential in different sports activities, including cricket, hockey, football, volley ball, chess, etc. Colorful cultural and singing competitions will also be part of the students’ week.—APP

