Air University student loses leg in car accident

Staff Reporter

A final year engineering student of Air University lost his leg after being hit by an over-speed car at 9th Avenue.

According to details, the student named Hassaan Iqbal was crossing the road late night while an over speed driver hit and smashed him all of a sudden. The culprit driver managed to escape. After knowing about the accident, a large number of Air University students joined hands in his life saving efforts. Fellow students collected funds on emergency basis to pay for his hospitalization charges. The student bodies succeeded to arrange sufficient donations for initial surgery at a private hospital. However, despite all efforts, the unfortunate accident resulted in the disability of Hassaan for entire life.

Soon after the news broke in the campus, the management of Air University also decided to support the affected student in that critical time. The Vice Chancellor AVM (r) Faaiz Amir, while showing sympathy with the student and his family, immediately formulated three functional teams comprising high officials. The Medical Team, consisting of highly qualified doctors from Air University Fazaia Media College visited the hospital to analyse the situation from medical view point.