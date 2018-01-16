Air University proposes China-Pakistan Health Corridor along with CPEC

Staff Reporter

Vice Chancellor Air University AVM (r) Faaiz Amir has said that the Belt and Road Initiative brought lots of opportunities and connectivity in the fields of healthcare and life sciences.

He was addressing to the inaugural session of two-day international conference LIFECON-2018, organized by Fazaia Media College, Air University. Chief Guest Lt. Gen. Zahid Hameed HI (M), Surgeon General of Pakistan, Former Federal Minister, Co-chair, WHO High Level Commission on NCDs Dr Sania Nishtar, Chinese delegation led by Prof Dr Airong Qian and other prominent healthcare experts from both China and Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

Vice Chancellor AVM (r) Faaiz Amir, in his speech, proposed to formulate China-Pakistan Health Corridor along CPEC for both the nations to benefit.

He emphasized that the proposed corridor would boost an effective platform to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the various fields. In this regard, he urged the need to launch various joint ventures to focus on healthcare market. “We need to harness bioengineering, information sciences, data analytics, and system engineering in order to resolve health care challenges,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor also acknowledged that China had the world’s largest mobile healthcare app operators. “In Health China 2030 Plan, Chinese government has placed healthcare as one of the top strategic priorities,” he added.

Former Federal Minister, Co-chair, WHO High Level Commission on NCDs Dr Sania Nishtar, said that healthcare is not just limited to doctors, nurses and paramedical but its domains extend beyond.

She stressed that the health challenges being faced today can be overcome by research and joint collaborations. “We need to focus on universal health system success examples likes that in China, which can easily be adopted in our setup,” she said. Dr Sania stressed that it is the responsibility of academic institutions to develop human resource to overcome challenges of health field.