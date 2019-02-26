Air University pledges to provide best players

Vice Chancellor (VC) of Air University, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Faaiz Ameer has said that the country’s past has bright history regarding sports and revitalizing the past is need of the hour.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Annual Students Week here on Monday, he said the Air University is committed to provide best players to the country in next three to five years.

Quoting the examples of former players including Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Jehangir Khan, Jan Sher Khan and others, he said that Pakistani players through their services in respective games brightened the country’s name abroad.

He said, “We need to revive the bright future of the country’s sports.” Besides education, introducing the youth of the country with extra curriculum activities is also need of the hour, he added.

The VC announced that best sports facilities would be provided to students in under-construction campus of the Air University.

Faaiz Ameer urged the students to promote sportsman spirit in them. Success and defeat are part of game but one should participate in games with courage of success, he stated.

He said one should not be disappointed over defeated in games, should accept the success of opponent with open heart and congratulate the opponents on their success.

Later, talking to media, the VC said that sports hold key importance across the globe and those having positive attitude succeed each and every field of life.—INP

