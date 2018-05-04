Air University organizes talk on ‘Nation Building’

Staff Reporter

Air University, in pursuit of leadership grooming for its students, held a talk on “Nation building” here on Thursday. Air Cdre Shabbir Ahmed Khan (Retd), a renowned social activist, was invited to enlighten students on the subject.

Air Cdre Shabbir, in his address to the students, highlighted the role of nation-building to move the country towards peace and prosperity. He said that in order to bring positive change in the society, entire nation has to struggle with dedication and have faith in Allah.

“You will never fail if you are working for your country and having strong faith,” he said, adding that: “You will only fail when you give in”. He was of the view that nation building is the process of defining and developing the national identity.

Talking about the two-nation theory, he praised the sacrifices and struggle of our ancestor who gathered Muslims of the subcontinent on one platform and united them to come up as a nation to create independent country.