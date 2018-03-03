Air University hosts national Mehfil-e-Mushaira

Air University has organized “Kul Pakistan Mehfil-e- Mushaira” here in which renowned poets across the country participated. The national Mushaira was presided over by Iftikhar Arif while proceedings were conducted by Mehboob Zafar. Other prominent poets included Amjad Islam Amjad, Hasan Abbas Raza, Anwar Masood, Abbas Tabish and Sarfraz Shahid also delivered verse after verse of their best poems.

Commenting on the national Mushaira, Vice Chancellor Air University AVM (r) Faaiz Amir, expressed that Pakistan has a rich history of poetry and literature. He said that Mushaira is a important part of our culture, and the initiative to organize such cultural events must be encouraged. The participants were of the view that Pakistani poets are highly recognized worldwide due to their dedication to promote national language and culture.

Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmad also distributed souvenirs to all distinguished poets. On the occasion, a large number of participants from various segments of life, faculty members and students were present.—APP

