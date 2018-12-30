Air University hosts Alumni ‘Homecoming 2018’

Staff Reporter

Vice Chancellor of Air University, AVM (Retd) Faaiz Amir has termed Alumni Reunions a gateway to reconnect graduates with their Alma mater, to commemorate their wonderful past, to celebrate their present achievements and to strengthen professional networking for bright future, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

He made these remarks while addressing the ‘Air Alumni Homecoming 2018’ ceremony as chief guest. On the occasion, it was also vowed to encourage around 5,000 alumnus, who have graduated during last 14 years, to play proactive role under one platform of Air Alumni Network.

The vice chancellor expressed his gratitude to the alumnus and said, “It is an excellence opportunity for alumnus to reconnect with many old friends and bringing them back to campus for networking, communication and entertainment”.

He highlighted the importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and said that the CPEC projects would have long-term impacts on overall economy of Pakistan in near future. He urged the talented youth to explore emerging opportunities for professional development.

The vice chancellor also informed the alumnus on the recent perspectives of varsity and talked about the future development plans. He hoped for the long-lasting sustainable relations among alumnus and wished them every success in their professional lives.

Adviser to Vice Chancellor and Senior Dean, Dr Zafarullah Koreshi said that success of any university depends upon how brilliantly its alumnus performs in professional life. Earlier, Deputy Director Student Affairs Fazaila Ali Qazi delivered the welcome speech to brief the alumnus on recent advancements in academics and student facilities.

A large number of graduates belonging to departments of Engineering, Business Administration, Computer Science and Social Sciences and faculty members graced the occasion. The event was fascinated with musical performance, followed by dinner, in which participants actively gathered to recall unforgettable memories. Talking to media, alumnus expressed positive remarks about the reunion ceremony and urged the Air University management to organize such events on regular basis.

