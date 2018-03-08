Air University holds Career Fair to facilitate organizations to meet potential employees

Air University Islamabad on Thursday organized Career Fair with an aim to allow organizations to meet potential employees in an informal setting. As many as 50 organizations attended the Career Fair, a press release said. On the occasion, HR representatives belonging to various sectors conducted the recruitment drives simultaneously.

Vice Chancellor Air University Faaiz Amir said that career fair offers an excellent opportunity to learn general information about ongoing job trends. He was of the view that it is also a way to explore career opportunities within a variety of organizations under one roof. He thanked the companies for their active participation and urged students to avail the opportunities proactively. In connection with Career Fair, special guest lectures were also delivered by renowned motivational speaker Abdul Rafay Athar and HR expert, Ehtisham Khan from Rockville Technologies.

Career fairs are equal opportunity events for job seekers and employers alike, said a HR representative, acknowledging that career fair provides Air University students and participating organizations a common platform for interaction.

The HR representative also provided the students career advice, counseling and shared the requirements of the job market. PTCL, NayaTel, ZTE, Huawei, Zong, Kohinoor Textile Mills, Shifa Foundation, WWF, NESCOM, UBL, Master Tiles,Teach for Pakistan, Launchpad Interactive, Obortunity, Ciscom, Black Horse International, Sharif Group, ASK Development, Go Solar, Digital Processing Services, and National Tourism Pakistan were some of the prominent companies among total fifty participating organizations.—APP

