Air University to hold Career Fair

Air University has announced to host Career Fair to connect its students and alumni with potential employers for exploring job vacancies and internships.

According to a statement, the Career Fair is scheduled to be held on 7th March at the Air University Main Campus, PAF Complex, E-9, Islamabad.

On the occasion, students will be able to learn about the most recent trends of the job market. The career fair also aims to provide an excellent opportunity for organizations and employers who have quality jobs and internships related to Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering and Business Administration.

Air University is offering free stalls to few selective and valued organizations in order to facilitate their talent hunt and recruitment activities throughout the event. Interested companies and organizations are invited to confirm their participation to [email protected] latest by 2nd March so that to ensure necessary arrangements.

Air University is a federally chartered public sector university ranked among Pakistan’s top ten universities in the Engineering and Technology category.—SABAH

