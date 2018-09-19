Air University celebrates Youm-e-Fazaia

Zubair Qureshi

In order to commemorate the outstanding services of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and to pay homage to the great sacrifices laid down by the PAF pilots, airmen and technicians, Air University organized a ceremony to mark the Youm-e-Fazaia (Air Force Day).

The chief guest of the ceremony was Air Chief Marshal (R) M Abbas Khattak.

Abbas Khattak, while sharing stories of devotion by the air force men and his own personal and professional experiences, said Pakistan Air Force is proud of its fighter pilots, crew members, technicians and the ground staff as well.

All of them have their shared responsibilities and complement to each other at the time of war.

He said the new generation must learn from the glorious legacy of Pakistan Air Force.

He also urged the young female graduates to step forward and fight for the honor of beloved country.

War is something all of us should avoid but when it is thrust upon us one should give one’s best.

A nation must remain fully prepared to fight for its honor if such a situation occurs.

His experiences from the 1965 war evoked sentiments of patriotism and zest among the audience.

In the Q&A session that followed young university students asked the chief guest about Pakistan’s preparation for war and the PAF strategy during critical times.

Air Chief Marshal (R) Khattak responded to each question and highlighted various aspects of PAF strategies during war and peace time.

Students also presented patriotic songs on the occasion.

In the end, Vice Chancellor Air University, Air Vice Marshal (R) Faaiz Amir gave a vote of thanks and expressed his gratitude to the honorable guest for enlightening the young minds with his experiences and for sharing morale boosting stories.

The stalls of Pakistan Air Force souvenirs were also a part of the event along with an exclusive PAF band’s performance.

