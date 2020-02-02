Air strikes in northwest Syria kill 9 civilians

Sarmeen (Syria)

Air strikes by the regime and its Russian ally on Sunday killed nine civilians in the last major opposition bastion of Idlib in northwestern Syria, a Britain-based war monitor said.

Moscow-backed government forces have upped their deadly bombardment of the jihadist-dominated region in recent weeks, chipping at its southern edge and causing tens of thousands to flee their homes. Seven of those killed were members of the same family in the town of Sarmeen, though it was not immediately clear whether the government or Russians carried out that strike.–AFP