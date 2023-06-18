Air strikes in Khartoum kill 17

Air strikes killed civilians and pummeled multiple parts of the Sudanese capital on Saturday, residents said, as mediators pushed the warring factions toward a new cease-fire. Fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces is entering its third month with neither side gaining a clear advantage.

The war has displaced 2.2 million Sudanese and killed hundreds, and has sent the war-weary Darfur region into a “humanitarian calamity,” the United Nations has said. The army has the advantage of air power in Khartoum and its neighboring cities Omdurman and Bahri.—Agencies