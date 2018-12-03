Air pollution is one of the biggest threats these days. It is not only affecting our environment but also destroying human beings, animals, crops, aquatic ecosystem, and plants. Combustion of fossil fuels, the emission of harmful chemicals from factories and industries and some agricultural activities are the main causes of air pollution. Due to air pollution, human beings are getting dreadful respiratory diseases. Heart failure, stroke, lung cancer, asthma, and lower respiratory infections are common diseases caused by air pollution. Air pollution is an uncontrollable type of pollution. It can only be reduced or minimized. Human beings are unaware of this threat. The government should come forward to reduce air pollution. It is the time to do something for our earth. Otherwise, it will be too late. The Government should plant maximum trees in each city of Pakistan. Fossil fuels should be replaced with alternative energies like wind, solar and geothermal. We should use energy in a very appropriate method. We should avoid burning of trash and other plastic material. It is the responsibility of our Government and educated part of our society to spread awareness about air pollution among people. They should conduct seminars, short lectures, and workshops to educate people.

NIMRA ANJUM

Faisalabad

