Through the columns of your esteemed daily I would like to suggest some measures for controlling growing air pollution. Air pollution is a mixture of solid particles and gases in the air. Car emissions, chemicals from factories, dust particles, pollen and mould spores etc. Some air pollutants are poisonous. Inhaling them can increase chances that you’ll have health problems. People with heart or lung disease, older people and children are at greater risk from air pollution. Air pollution isn’t just outside the air inside buildings can also be polluted and affect your health.

It is govt responsibility to curb air pollution such as to check vehicles engines and fuel quality and modern machines may be installed in factories so that there can be least air pollution

NIMHA TARIQ

Karachi

