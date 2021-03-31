Air & Naval Chiefs vow to make country’s defence impregnable

The newly appointed Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi discussed various issues of bilateral interests and vowed to work together to make defence of country impregnable.

The Air Chief visited Naval Headquarters after assumption of Command and upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, he was received by Naval Chief. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour.

The visiting dignitary laid wreath at Shuhada Monument and was introduced to Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Later, during meeting of the Chiefs of the two forces, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated Chief of the Air Staff on assuming Command of Pakistan Air Force.

The Naval Chief said that Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force will continue the endeavours to enhance synergy and seamless integration in all important operational and other inter-services undertakings.

The Naval Chief expressed his well wishes that Pakistan Air Force will further progress and attain greater heights under the able Command of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. Air Chief Marshal also assured PAF’s full support and pledged to work together in making the defence of the country impregnable.—INP