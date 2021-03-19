Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu takes over as new PAF chief

ISLAMABAD – Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu Friday took charge as the new Chief of the Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) at a change of command ceremony held in the capital.

Outgoing Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan installed badges to the new air chief and presented him the command sword.

The outgoing PAF also received a guard of honour while a formation of JF-17 fighter jets presented salute to him.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan termed his four-decade long service with the PAF an honour and matter of satisfaction.

He highlighted that the successful operation Swift Retort conducted by PAF against India invasion proved that air force is vigilant to protect the blue skies.

The outgoing air chief said despite testing times, the PAF has made great strides on its journey to excellence and continued transformation for the Next Generation Air Force 2047. He said our vision requires relentless pursuit in the years and decades to come, reported state broadcaster.

Extending congratulation to new air chief Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu on his appointment, Mujahid Anwar Khan expressed the confidence that the PAF, under his command, will achieve new heights of excellence.

On Wednesday, the premier appointed Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu as new Chief of the Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar was promoted to the rank from air vice-marshal in 2018 along with two other officers.

Hailing from Gujrat, Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar was commissioned in GD(P) branch of the PAF in April 1986.

During his impressive career, he had been commanded a fighter squadron, an operational airbase, and regional air command.

He has served as assistant air chief for operation research and development (R&D), assistant air chief for training officers, and the director-general of projects at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

A graduate of the Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College, and the United Kingdom’s Royal College of Defence Studies, he has also performed duties as the additional secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

In recognition of his outstanding services, he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).

