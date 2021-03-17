Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar made new Pakistan Air Force chief

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appointed Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu as new Chief of the Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Outgoing Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan will hand over the command to his successor at change of command ceremony to be held at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad on March 19.

As incumbent air chief is going to retire on March 18, Air Marshal Zaheer will be leading a flypast during the Pakistan Day Parade, according to reports.

Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar was promoted to the rank from air vice-marshal in 2018 along with two other officers.

Govt of Pakistan has appointed Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu as new Chief of the Air Staff wef 19 March, 2021 pic.twitter.com/Kdc9V08RtT — DGPR (AIR FORCE) (@DGPR_PAF) March 17, 2021

Hailing from Gujrat, Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar was commissioned in GD(P) branch of the PAF in April 1986.

During his impressive career, he had been commanded a fighter squadron, an operational airbase, and regional air command.

He has served as assistant air chief for operation research and development (R&D), assistant air chief for training officers, and the director-general of projects at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

A graduate of the Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College, and the United Kingdom’s Royal College of Defence Studies, he has also performed duties as the additional secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

In recognition of his outstanding services, he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).

