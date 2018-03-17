Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan designated to head PAF

Islamabad

The Government of Pakistan has designated Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan as new Chief of The Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force with effect from 19 March, 2018.

Born on 23rd December, 1962 Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1983, and is the recipient of coveted Sword of Honour, Best Pilot Trophy and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal from PAF Academy Asghar Khan. During his tenure of service, he has held various Command and Staff appointments including Command of a Fighter Squadron, a Tactical Attack Wing, Base Commander of two elite F-16 Bases and Air Officer Commanding of Regional Air Command.

He is a qualified Flying Instructor and graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Command and Staff College, Jordan, Air War College, Faisal and National Defence University, Islamabad. He has also served as Personal Staff Officer to Chief of the Air Staff, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operations), Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) and Director General C4I at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Presently, he is holding two appointments as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Support) and Director General Air Force Strategic Command at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. The Air Officer has flown various training and fighter aircraft including F-16, F-6, FT-5, T-37 and MFI-17. In recognition of his meritorious services, he has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).