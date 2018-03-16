Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan designated new Air Chief

ISLAMABAD : Government of Pakistan on Friday announced that Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan will be the new chief of air staff of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Mujahid Khan will take charge on March 19, when incumbent Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman is going to retire from his post.

Air Marshal Khan was first commissioned in the GD (P) Branch in December 1983. He is currently performing duty as Director General Air Force Strategic Command at Air Headquarters and as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Support).

During his service at the PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Khan was conferred with the coveted Sword of Honour, Best Pilot Trophy and the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal for showing excellent performance.

Hailing his services, Khan has been awarded the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, the Sitara-i-Imtiaz and the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

The Air Marshal Khan has flown various training and fighter aircraft including the F-16, F-6, FT-5, T-37, and MFI-17.

