Air Marshal Asghar Khan laid to rest

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Air Marshal Muhammad Asghar Khan, the first Pakistani Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan Air Force, was laid to rest in his native village Nawanshehr, Abbottabad, with full state and military honours,on Saturday.

In Abbottabad, the former air chief’s funeral prayers were held at the Frontier Force Regimental Center ground from where his body was taken to his native village for burial.

Formation of four K-8 trainer and four T-37 aircraft from PAF Academy, Asghar Khan, presented a fly past in the honour of the great leader. The aircraft flew the famous ‘Missing Airman’ Formation, which is an aerial salute indicating the departure of fallen air warrior for eternal abode.

No 2 aircraft from both the formations pulled off over the burial ceremony, bidding farewell to the Father of Pakistan Air force. Later, a smartly tuned out PAF contingent presented the gun salute. Floral wreaths on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff and other dignitaries were also laid on the grave of departed soul.

Earlier in morning, state funeral was held at PAF Base, Nur Khan. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the guard of honour at the occasion. The funeral parade was attended by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Prime Minister of Pakistan, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Naval Staff, Federal Ministers, ex-PAF Air Chiefs, ambassadors/ diplomats, war veterans, senior civil and military officials of tri services and large number of people from all walks of life.

The family members were also present at the occasion. After the funeral the coffin was transported to Abbottabad by a PAF Helicopter. Paying rich tributes to the selfless services of iconic Air Marshal Asghar Khan, the Air Chief said in his message that he was a beacon of inspiration for the entire rank and file of Pakistan Air Force. He further said that Air Marshal Asghar Khan was a man of sterling character, great humility, outstanding professionalism, and unflinching determination. The Air Chief also said that the PAF profusely owed him for the countless contributions he made for this great service. He added that owing to his great achievements, Air Marshal Asghar Khan would be remembered as the ‘Father of Pakistan Air Force’ for the times to come. He leaves behind his wife Amina Asghar Khan, his son Ali Asghar Khan and four siblings. First native air chief, veteran politician Air Marshal Asghar Khan was going to turn 97 on January 17.