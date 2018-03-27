Air Marshal Arshad appointed as Vice Chief of Air Staff

Staff Reporter

The government has appointed Air Marshal Arshad Malik, the recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF). Air Marshal Arshad Malik was born on 12 July, 1962 at Faisalabad. He joined PAF in 1978 with 76th GD (P) course and was commissioned as a fighter pilot in December, 1983, said a press release Monday.

He has flown various trainer and fighter aircraft including Mirage, F-6, F-7P, and F-7PG.

During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing, an Operational Air Base and a Regional Air Command.

He was posted to China for two years to oversee and coordinate the development and manufacturing of JF-17 aircraft.

He has also served initially as Deputy Chairman and later on as Chairman Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra. His Staff appointments include Personal Staff Officer to Chief of the Air Staff, Director Operations Project, Director Operational Requirement and Development, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (OR&D), Chief Project Director JF-17 and Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Personnel) at Air Headquarters.

He is a Graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College, National Defence University and Air Command & Staff College, USA. In recognition of his meritorious services, he has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).