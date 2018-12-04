Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer unanimously elected President of WSFP

Sports Reporter

Islamabad

Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer has been elected President of Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan (WSFP) during the General Council meeting of the Federation held here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by member of associations, departments and all office bearers of WSFP along with the representatives of Pakistan Olympics Association.

Speaking on the occasion, newly elected President WSFP Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer assured that he would make earnest efforts for the promotion of winter sports in the country. He directed the house to explore new venues for installation of small tow lifts for ski sports enthusiast in various snow clad areas of Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also stressed on exploring new opportunities for making winter sports popular in every nook and corner of the country.

The house also discussed the calendar activities of the Federation for the Ski season 2019. Earlier, Secretary General WSFP, Air Commodore Shahid Nadeem briefed the house on upcoming International Ski Federation (FIS) races and elaborated the measures taken to make the events a success. The Hindukush Winter Sports Club, Swat Winter Sports Club and AJK Ski Association also briefed the house on planned activities for promotion of winter sports in their respective areas.

