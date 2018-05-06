Air France-KLM to decide on management plan

Paris

Air France-KLM’s (AIRF.PA) board will decide on a management transition plan on May 15, the company said on Saturday, after CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac said he would step down when staff at its French brand rejected a pay deal. More than half of the staff at the French carrier who cast a ballot voted against the offer of a 7 percent salary increase over four years, prompting Janaillac to say he would resign. Strikes over the pay dispute, due to resume on May 7 and May 8, have cost the company 300 million euros ($360 million) so far. Janaillac, who is chairman at Air France as well as chairman and CEO of parent group Air France-KLM, agreed to stay on until a May 15 shareholder meeting, the company said in a statement.—Reuters