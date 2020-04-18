Air e-Nexus 20 Pakistan’s first-ever e-Olympiad starting today

Staff Reporter

Air University, in order to cheer up spirits of the youth and to eradicate confines of quarantined minds is organizing Pakistan’s first-ever and the biggest e-Olympiad “Air e-Nexus’20″ through promoting ‘e-Edutainment.’

According to a press statement issued on Saturday, a total of 61 online events have been planned and under the guidance and support of Air University Directorate of Student Affairs will be participated by an estimated number of hundreds of youths will participate in the event from April 19 to April 23rd, 2020. The Air e-Nexus’20 would also explore new horizons of opportunities under the concepts emerged from Covid-19 outbreak crisis, namely Work from home and remote learning through the effective use of online digital tools, including e-LMS, the statement further said.

Air University has also announced to donate all proceeds from the event to the Government’s Covid-19 relief efforts.

“We wish to return the spark that the youth of Pakistan think they have lost in their lives because of Covid-19,” the statement said. The prominent events of the olympiad comprise e-competitions among university students ranging from writing challenges to engineering designs, quizzes, donation drives, designing public service messages through videography, photography, animation and various other skill-based competitions. “The objective of the whole extravaganza is to encourage students to promote the use of technology in education and revive the Nexus to e-Nexus, as an innovative initiative, for making some valuable contribution to the knowledge economy in digital age,” the statement further emphasized, adding that the primary motive behind transforming annual Air Nexus event to e-Nexus is promoting a digital platform to help achieve the concept of digital Pakistan.