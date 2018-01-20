Air Chief warns enemies to avoid coward acts

Says PAF capable of thwarting any external, internal threat

Karachi

Air Chief Sohail Aman says Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is well equipped with modern weapon systems to thwart any external or internal threat.

He was addressing the passing out parade of Aero Apprentices was held at PAF Base, Korangi Creek, in Karachi on Friday.

Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Paracha, Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command, PAF received the chief guest at the venue.

Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief warned the enemies of Pakistan that their coward acts would not yield any results and Pakistan would continue to prosper. He further said, ‘Pakistan Air Force is equipped with modern and indigenous weapon systems, radars and other sophisticated military equipment to thwart any external or internal threats. For maintenance of these precious assets, PAF is investing heavily in training of technical force on modern highest international EASA standards, in order to produce sound professionals.

He further added, ‘PAF has uniquely brought theoretical and practical modes of training. I am certain that new training scheme would go a long way to meet the maintenance requirements of vital PAF Assets’. In the end, the air chief reminded the aero apprentices that the time ahead would continue to pose formidable challenges before them, but with faith and their abilities, they should overcome all odds with courage, commitment and professional excellence. He urged them to fully devote their time and energies to their profession and work with resolute commitment to attain mastery in their respective trades.

A total of 782 Aero Apprentices including personnel from friendly countries and Pakistan Navy successfully completed their technical training. The Air Chief awarded trophies among the distinction holders. Asghar Khan Trophy for the Best in Aero Space Technology was awarded to Air Weapon Technician M Arsalan Bajwa; Whereas, Nur Khan Trophy for the Best in Avionics Technology was awarded to Aircraftman M Usman. Zafar Choudhry Trophy for the Best in Aero Support Technology (School of Aeronautics) was awarded to Aircraftman Naimatullah; While, Rahim Khan Trophy for the Best in Aero Support Technology (School of Electronics) was awarded to Aircraftman Amir Danish. Best Performance Trophy for foreign trainee was awarded to Leading Aircraftman Amarakoon from Sri Lanka; Whereas, Base Commander Trophy for the Best in General Service Training was awarded to Aircraftman Base Sergeant M Usman Ashfaq. The coveted Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the Overall Best Performance was clinched by Aircraftman M Usman.

Air Commodore Ibrahim Asad, Base Commander, PAF Base Korangi Creek was also present at the occasion. —NNI