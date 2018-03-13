Air Chief receives US Legion of Merit award

In a simple but impressive ceremony held at Air Headquarters, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was awarded with United States Legion of Merit, the highest military award of US armed forces awarded to any foreign military high official.

The military award was presented by Lt. Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian, Commander U.S. Air Forces Central Command, on behalf of General David L. Goldfein, Chief of Staff US Air Force, who witnessed the ceremony through a video link, said news release issued here by media affairs directorate of PAF.

The award has been conferred on the Air Chief in recognition of his brave leadership, sagacity, vision, demonstration of superb resolve and unwavering dedication to the global war on terrorism and above all extraordinary efforts to ensure regional as well as global peace and stability. The award is also an acknowledgment of his personal efforts, which greatly enhanced mutual cooperation and relations between the two air forces.

During the ceremony, Chief of Staff US Air Force lauded PAF Air Chief’s strong commitment in the fight against terrorism and tireless advocacy for the advancement of PAF capabilities that greatly contributed in bringing peace and stability in the region. He was of the view that Air Chief’s personal initiative proved critical to the successful conduct of war on terrorism around the world.

Later, Lt. Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian called on the Air Chief in his office. Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of mutual interest. During the meeting the Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance mutual cooperation between the two air forces. This singularly distinctive accomplishment of the Air Chief is not only a matter of pride for the PAF but also for the entire nation.—APP

