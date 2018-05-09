Air Chief pays Homage to Father of the nation

Our Correspondent

Karachi

To pay homage to the founder of Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force visited mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Karachi today. He laid floral wreath at the grave of the father of the nation and offered ‘Fateha’. Speaking at the occasion, the Air Chief said that it was a great honour for him to visit the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam, whose golden principles have remained a beacon of light for the nation ever since its independence.

He also reiterated his resolve to work on the Quaid’s vision to transform PAF into a potent air force, second to none. He also inscribed his views in the visitors’ book at the Quaid’s mausoleum. The Air Chief was accompanied by Air Commodore Fazal Mehmood, Base Commander, PAF Base Faisal during this visit.